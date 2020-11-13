Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $32.55

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 242.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 17.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $1,893,600. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,356 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,849,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 496,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,959,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.