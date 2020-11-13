Brokerages Set DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) PT at $27.00

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNZOY. Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get DENSO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. DENSO has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.