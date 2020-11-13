Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 78.3% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 463.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 207.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

