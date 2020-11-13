Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.8–0.8 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.166-27.166 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bridgestone has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.68.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

