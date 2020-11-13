Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) vs. Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) Critical Comparison

Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) and Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Q&K International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.0% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Q&K International Group and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Omaha 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boston Omaha has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.26%. Given Boston Omaha’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Q&K International Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Q&K International Group and Boston Omaha’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q&K International Group $172.61 million 1.08 -$69.71 million ($7.80) -0.50 Boston Omaha $41.39 million 12.42 -$1.49 million N/A N/A

Boston Omaha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q&K International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Q&K International Group and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha -36.91% -4.80% -3.81%

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Q&K International Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

