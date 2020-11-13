Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 258,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 156,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) from C$2.80 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $80.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.