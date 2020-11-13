Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE BCEI opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $427.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

