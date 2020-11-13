Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) Insider Purchases £14,876.55 in Stock

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) insider Charlotta Ginman acquired 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £14,876.55 ($19,436.31).

BOKU opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.51) on Friday. Boku Inc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50.

BOKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

