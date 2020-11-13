Boenning Scattergood Downgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Neutral

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

WSBC stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $38.39.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,575.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2,933.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 389,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WesBanco by 6.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WesBanco by 220.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

