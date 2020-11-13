BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €56.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.95 ($51.70).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €39.55 ($46.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.79. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

