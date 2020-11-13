Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,566.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,493.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

