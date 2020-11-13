BidaskClub Upgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Hold

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

