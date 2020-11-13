BidaskClub Upgrades CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Hold

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.07.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

