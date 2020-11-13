BidaskClub Downgrades Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Sell

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
Luminex stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $41.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
About Luminex
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.
