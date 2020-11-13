BidaskClub Downgrades Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Sell

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.