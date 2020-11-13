BidaskClub Downgrades Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Sell

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

IOSP stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

