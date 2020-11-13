BidaskClub Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Buy

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.
NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,104,193 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Hologic by 1,199.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 869,531 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $46,580,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.