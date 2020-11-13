BidaskClub Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Buy

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,104,193 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Hologic by 1,199.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 869,531 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $46,580,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

