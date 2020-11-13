BidaskClub Downgrades Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Hold

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

AKTS stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,342.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,175.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,912. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

