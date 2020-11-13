BidaskClub Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 217,237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in AGNC Investment by 26.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.