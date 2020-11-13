BidaskClub Downgrades Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Sell

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGRX has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $255.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 826,947 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.