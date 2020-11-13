Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

