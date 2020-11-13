Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.41.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -286.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.39.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,094 shares of company stock worth $29,010,128 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $80,388,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $63,962,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

