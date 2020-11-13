Benchmark Increases Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $33.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Adient stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.15. Adient has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Adient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

