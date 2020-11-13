BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. BBQ has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

In other BBQ news, Director David Kanen purchased 9,406 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $40,069.56. In the last three months, insiders purchased 268,343 shares of company stock valued at $865,531.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of BBQ worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.