Barclays Raises Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $174.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.25.

UI stock opened at $250.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.59. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $271.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 86.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

