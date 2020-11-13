Barclays Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $118.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of CYBR opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $144.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

