Barclays Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $118.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.
CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.
Shares of CYBR opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $144.90.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.