Barclays Analysts Give Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.90 ($30.47).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €27.68 ($32.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. Uniper SE has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.18 and a 200-day moving average of €27.64.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

