Bank of America Upgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Buy

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Main First Bank raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

