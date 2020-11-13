Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.34. Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 12,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.

Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

