Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.16. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,520,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,664 shares of company stock worth $3,092,300. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth $70,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 161.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

