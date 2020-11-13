Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Avinger alerts:

Separately, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

AVGR opened at $0.26 on Monday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 284.1% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avinger (AVGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.