Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $12.70 Average PT from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $466.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Avid Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 13.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Avid Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

