AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB opened at $166.50 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Truist dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.63.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

