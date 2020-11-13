AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Earnings Beat

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 170,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 396,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

AUTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoWeb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 4,860.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of AutoWeb worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

AutoWeb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

