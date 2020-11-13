Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,566.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,493.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.