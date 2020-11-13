Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $8.88. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 3,073,138 shares.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

