Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,037,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

