Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATLKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Atlas Copco to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

ATLKY stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

