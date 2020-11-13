Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Purchases $11,950.00 in Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $11,950.00.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athenex alerts:

On Friday, November 6th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 5,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 1,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $11,950.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 1,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $12,420.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 1,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $11,950.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00.

ATNX stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.