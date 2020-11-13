Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1,595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

