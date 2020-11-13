ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Insider Sells £6,475,000 in Stock

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

Nicholas Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,596.83 ($60.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,919.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,940.20. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.60. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

