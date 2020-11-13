ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Insider Sells £6,475,000 in Stock

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).
Nicholas Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 6th, Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).
LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,596.83 ($60.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,919.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,940.20. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.60. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).
ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.