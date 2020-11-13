Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASHTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $164.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.79. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $171.84.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

