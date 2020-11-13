Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Upgraded at TheStreet

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

