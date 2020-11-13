ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $118.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $127.59.

