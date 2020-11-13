ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $106.15.

