Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSE:AR opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $717.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.40. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$80.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

