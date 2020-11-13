ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at CIBC

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARX. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.79.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ARC Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.42 and a one year high of C$8.39.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.59%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

