Arbutus Biopharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,376 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 3,355 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABUS. ValuEngine lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $301.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

