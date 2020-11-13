Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.25). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.