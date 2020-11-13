Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

