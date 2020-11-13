Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

APPN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $6,432,090. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 28.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,263,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,454,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Appian by 96.5% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 105,020 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

